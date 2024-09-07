Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,157 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $107,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,144.06.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total transaction of $20,593,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,049,409.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total value of $20,593,573.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,049,409.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total value of $17,455,962.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,978.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,119.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,091.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,068.62. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $860.10 and a 12-month high of $1,169.11. The firm has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

