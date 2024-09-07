VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,376,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379,000 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 99.63% of VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF worth $133,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UCRD opened at $21.88 on Friday. VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.19 and a 1 year high of $21.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.04.

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0689 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%.

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (UCRD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that employs a proprietary ESG and credit rating methodology to select investment-grade corporate bonds. UCRD was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

