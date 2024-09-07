Vincent Roche Sells 10,000 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.69, for a total transaction of $2,286,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,672,108.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vincent Roche also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Analog Devices alerts:

On Thursday, August 1st, Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total value of $2,280,800.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $2,267,000.00.

Analog Devices Trading Down 2.5 %

ADI opened at $213.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.80. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $244.14. The stock has a market cap of $106.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 85.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,716,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,437,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,668 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,065,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,991,436,000 after buying an additional 1,197,215 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,163,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,614,735,000 after buying an additional 1,330,242 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $1,225,227,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 14.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,155,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,019,726,000 after buying an additional 644,945 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.