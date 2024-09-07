Weaver Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Weaver Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.2% of Weaver Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 54,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.29.

XOM stock opened at $112.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.72. The company has a market cap of $444.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

