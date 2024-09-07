Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 8.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,779,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 74,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares during the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Snowflake from $210.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Snowflake from $171.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $226.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $121,247.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,247 shares in the company, valued at $607,236.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $121,247.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,247 shares in the company, valued at $607,236.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 718,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,252,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 512,678 shares of company stock worth $63,434,135. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW stock opened at $108.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.64. The firm has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.77 and a beta of 0.83. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.13 and a 1 year high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 31.73%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

