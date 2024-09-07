Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 4.8% in the second quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.92.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $89.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.29 and its 200 day moving average is $82.62. The stock has a market cap of $115.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $91.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

