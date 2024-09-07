Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $194,000 Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 115.8% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on URI. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $675.15.

United Rentals Stock Down 2.4 %

URI opened at $680.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $703.72 and a 200-day moving average of $682.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $387.01 and a 1-year high of $789.80.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.5 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.