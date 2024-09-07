Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Invests $182,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 270 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 380.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 642.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in Netflix by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $685.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Netflix from $554.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Benchmark raised their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, China Renaissance assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $680.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.29.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total value of $17,073,388.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,878.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total transaction of $17,073,388.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,878.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,831 shares of company stock valued at $102,721,884. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $665.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $711.33. The firm has a market cap of $286.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $659.89 and its 200-day moving average is $633.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

