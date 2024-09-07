Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,068 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,613 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 50,539 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 21,112 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 211.7% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $39.61 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.78.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

