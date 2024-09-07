Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $460,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 41.9% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,952,000.

NYSEARCA VOX opened at $133.77 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $100.32 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

