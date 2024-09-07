Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Takes $130,000 Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 882 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 1.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Hess by 7.3% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Hess by 17.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 16.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess stock opened at $126.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.15. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $125.89 and a 12-month high of $167.75.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Hess had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 26.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Hess from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Hess to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Hess from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hess from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.46.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

