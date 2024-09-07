Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.8% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 45 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CMG stock opened at $53.69 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

