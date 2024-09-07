Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 775,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,445,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in International Paper by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 167,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,236,000 after acquiring an additional 19,789 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of International Paper by 6.6% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 7,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 121,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Del Sette Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the second quarter worth approximately $1,786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $25,662.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,641.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $25,662.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,641.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $236,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,788 shares in the company, valued at $792,729.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $809,922 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on IP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.70 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on International Paper

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP stock opened at $47.11 on Friday. International Paper has a 12-month low of $31.76 and a 12-month high of $49.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.14 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.34%. International Paper’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 377.55%.

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.