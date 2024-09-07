WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in WesBanco by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,450,000 after purchasing an additional 48,304 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in WesBanco by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,685,000 after purchasing an additional 21,297 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at $8,620,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in WesBanco by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 209,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in WesBanco by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 163,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after buying an additional 12,392 shares in the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WesBanco Stock Performance

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $30.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. WesBanco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $34.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.97.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). WesBanco had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $234.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on WSBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on WesBanco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Hovde Group upped their target price on WesBanco from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens upped their target price on WesBanco from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on WesBanco from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on WesBanco from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 5,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $161,908.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,405.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

