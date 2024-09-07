West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 422,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,883,000 after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 396.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 70,696 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,893,000 after purchasing an additional 56,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $297.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $307.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.30. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.01. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.00 and a 12-month high of $413.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.22). West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $702.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,030.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $308,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total value of $595,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,030.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

