Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,235 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 1.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,962 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 15.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,527 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,203 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,344 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on WDC. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Western Digital from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.18.

Western Digital Stock Performance

WDC opened at $60.77 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $81.55. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 12,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $693,871.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,331,098.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,900 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $178,292.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,303.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 12,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $693,871.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,331,098.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,174 shares of company stock worth $1,070,642. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

