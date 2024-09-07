Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.17

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.17 and traded as low as $5.09. Wilhelmina International shares last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 10,911 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.00 and a beta of 0.55.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.45% of Wilhelmina International worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

