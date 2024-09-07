Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)

Research analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Aptiv from $128.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Aptiv from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.27.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APTV

Aptiv Stock Performance

NYSE:APTV opened at $68.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.76. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $104.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Aptiv will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptiv

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 305.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.