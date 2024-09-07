Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA)

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BWA. UBS Group upped their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.07.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

BWA opened at $32.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $42.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.22.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $66,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,512. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $344,950.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,541,074.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BorgWarner

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 13,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 3.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 19,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 9,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

