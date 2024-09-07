Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Dana (NYSE:DAN)

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dana from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Get Dana alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DAN

Dana Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of DAN opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.44 and a beta of 2.29. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average of $12.31.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dana will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dana

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dana during the 2nd quarter worth $388,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Dana by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 126,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 59,502 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Dana by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 426,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,190,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,386,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.