Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST)

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ST. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.10.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

ST stock opened at $35.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.88, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.64. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $43.14.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sensata Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,910,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $560,188,000 after acquiring an additional 69,837 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,059,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $189,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,782 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,643,665 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $173,627,000 after purchasing an additional 658,728 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $133,156,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,423,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $127,998,000 after buying an additional 826,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

