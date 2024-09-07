Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on SES AI (NYSE:SES)

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.00% from the company’s current price.

SES opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $353.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.43. SES AI has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $2.66.

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SES AI will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SES AI news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,979,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,393.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Hong Gan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $29,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 825,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,842.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jing Nealis sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,979,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,393.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,276 shares of company stock worth $85,214. 15.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SES AI by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,830,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,875,000 after acquiring an additional 82,245 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SES AI in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SES AI by 62.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 46,800 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in SES AI by 1,039.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 246,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 225,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SES AI by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 427,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 71,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

