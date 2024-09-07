Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New $141,000 Investment in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,460,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 264,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 179,469 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 6.3% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 186,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 15.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MUJ opened at $11.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.46. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $12.07.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.