Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 19,278 Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Free Report) by 78.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,996 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,278 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gridiron Partners LLC bought a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $69,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $105,000.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

MFM opened at $5.64 on Friday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $5.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average of $5.32.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

MFS Municipal Income Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.0215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

