Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Acquired by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,959 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Workiva were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Workiva by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,185,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $439,767,000 after acquiring an additional 181,520 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Workiva by 58.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,340,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,642,000 after acquiring an additional 492,945 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Workiva by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,275,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,452,000 after purchasing an additional 51,506 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Workiva by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,116,000 after purchasing an additional 234,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Workiva by 2.8% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,188,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,745,000 after purchasing an additional 32,230 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WK shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Workiva from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Workiva from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

WK opened at $73.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.52. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.47 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $177.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

