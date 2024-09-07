Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Zumiez had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $210.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Zumiez’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Zumiez updated its Q3 guidance to $(0.04)-$0.06 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to -0.040-0.060 EPS.

Zumiez Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $26.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.47. Zumiez has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $31.37. The company has a market capitalization of $541.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZUMZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Zumiez from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on Zumiez from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

