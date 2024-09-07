Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 1,595 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert bought a new position in Concentrix during the fourth quarter worth $861,662,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,363,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,546 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 13.0% in the first quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,846,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,707,000 after acquiring an additional 443,045 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Concentrix by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,525,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,256,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Concentrix by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,397,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,213,000 after buying an additional 69,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Stock Performance

Shares of CNXC opened at $72.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.61. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $53.89 and a twelve month high of $106.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.67.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is presently 28.01%.

Insider Activity at Concentrix

In other news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $25,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,327.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $82,028. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on CNXC shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Concentrix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Concentrix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

