Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 2,414 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 22.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,176 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,571,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,673,000 after acquiring an additional 32,126 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,074,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,001,000 after acquiring an additional 211,113 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 853,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,632,000 after acquiring an additional 11,842 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 4,586.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 700,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,982,000 after acquiring an additional 685,758 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 669,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,833,000 after acquiring an additional 30,029 shares during the period. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Merchants alerts:

First Merchants Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ FRME opened at $36.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.73. First Merchants Co. has a twelve month low of $25.70 and a twelve month high of $42.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.04.

First Merchants Dividend Announcement

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.10). First Merchants had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $267.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FRME shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of First Merchants in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of First Merchants in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stephens cut shares of First Merchants from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of First Merchants from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Merchants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FRME

About First Merchants

(Free Report)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.