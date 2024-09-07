Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 2,541 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,838 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,129 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.6% in the second quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co now owns 38,195 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.6% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,441 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 110,756 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.9% in the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,986 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LEVI shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. OTR Global initiated coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $18.61 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.17, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.57%.

Insider Transactions at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $79,778.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,508.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,498 shares of company stock worth $236,421. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

