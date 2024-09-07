Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 4,180 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 224.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, Director Dennis H. Gartman bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $49,905.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at $238,279.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Down 1.3 %

Armada Hoffler Properties Dividend Announcement

NYSE:AHH opened at $11.83 on Friday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 911.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on AHH shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.75 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Armada Hoffler Properties Profile

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

