Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 4,797 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,320 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,451,621 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,456,000 after purchasing an additional 186,570 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the first quarter valued at $1,373,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 424,917 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 251,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

NYSE AG opened at $4.63 on Friday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.16.

First Majestic Silver Announces Dividend

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Free Report ) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $136.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.74 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. First Majestic Silver’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

