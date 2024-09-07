Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 12,330 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,330 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KW. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 229.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 68.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 298.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KW opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.59. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $16.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $132.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.66 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative net margin of 59.78% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is -24.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

