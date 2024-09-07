Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 27.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 21,440 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Everi were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 117.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 30.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 46.8% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everi alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.25 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Everi from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Everi from $11.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Everi in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Everi Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of EVRI opened at $13.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 2.19. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $15.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.60.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $191.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. Everi had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 17.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Everi

In related news, CEO Randy L. Taylor sold 29,222 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $378,424.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,822 shares in the company, valued at $10,292,944.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Randy L. Taylor sold 29,222 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $378,424.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,822 shares in the company, valued at $10,292,944.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Lucchese sold 4,124 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $53,570.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 588,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,643,367.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,417 shares of company stock worth $730,781 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Everi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.