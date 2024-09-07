Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Insperity were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,505,000 after buying an additional 14,095 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in Insperity by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Insperity by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in Insperity in the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 15.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 16,123 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $1,487,024.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,956,967.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Insperity Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $86.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.71. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.04 and a 1 year high of $119.40.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 138.16%. Insperity’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.68%.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

