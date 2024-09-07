Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Holdings in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Flywire were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Flywire in the first quarter worth $46,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Flywire by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Flywire by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flywire by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Flywire alerts:

Flywire Stock Performance

Flywire stock opened at $17.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.72. Flywire Co. has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $33.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -158.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flywire

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Flywire had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $103.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flywire news, COO Rob Orgel sold 4,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $82,118.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 477,472 shares in the company, valued at $8,613,594.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO David R. King sold 3,353 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $60,488.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 620,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,119.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 4,552 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $82,118.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 477,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,613,594.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,303 shares of company stock worth $330,186. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLYW. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Flywire from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Flywire from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Flywire in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Flywire from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Flywire from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flywire presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on Flywire

Flywire Profile

(Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.