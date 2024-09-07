Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 502,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 109,278 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 237,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at $2,698,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,702,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,457,000 after buying an additional 1,101,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Stock Down 2.4 %

RKT stock opened at $19.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 13.18 and a quick ratio of 13.18. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $21.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.56 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.55.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Rocket Companies’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RKT. Barclays lifted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.94.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

