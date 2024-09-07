Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,336,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 114,506 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 632,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 165,753 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 95,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 26,302 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Talos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,640,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,287,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,474,000 after purchasing an additional 669,552 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Talos Energy

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $3,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,972,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,107,363.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,746,000 shares of company stock worth $19,008,810. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Talos Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Talos Energy stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 156.00 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.27. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.16. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $549.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.31.

Talos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

