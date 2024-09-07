Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Renasant were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 13,710.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Renasant alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RNST shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Hovde Group raised shares of Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stephens raised shares of Renasant from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Renasant from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Renasant Price Performance

RNST stock opened at $32.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.15. Renasant Co. has a 12-month low of $22.99 and a 12-month high of $37.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Renasant had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $163.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Renasant’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

Renasant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.