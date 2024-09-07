Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $413,000 Stock Position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 125.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 28,689 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 27.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 50,042 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,278,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,740,000 after acquiring an additional 274,345 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 71.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 50.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 457,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after acquiring an additional 154,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Baird R W raised shares of Privia Health Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.86.

Privia Health Group Trading Down 1.7 %

PRVA opened at $18.66 on Friday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $26.11. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.85.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.50 million. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Privia Health Group Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

