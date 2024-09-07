Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $421,000 Stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,454 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 37.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,918,981 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $209,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,655 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 10.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,687,972 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $95,289,000 after purchasing an additional 252,015 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,615,112 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $70,340,000 after purchasing an additional 63,323 shares in the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,042,156 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,386,000 after purchasing an additional 77,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 719,663 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,341,000 after purchasing an additional 255,201 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.63.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of IART opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average of $29.58. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $45.42.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $418.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.07 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

