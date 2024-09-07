Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $445,000 Holdings in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,115 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Geron were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 64,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 870.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Geron during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Geron by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 130,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 10,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in Geron during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Geron Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GERN opened at $4.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average is $3.85. Geron Co. has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 15,990.68% and a negative return on equity of 73.79%. The business’s revenue was up 2941.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GERN. StockNews.com raised shares of Geron to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Geron from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Geron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.07.

Insider Activity at Geron

In related news, COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 674,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $3,075,026.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Faye Feller sold 287,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $1,332,977.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 674,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $3,075,026.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Geron Company Profile



Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

