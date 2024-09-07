Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $466,000 Stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,331 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 139,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 261,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,883,000 after purchasing an additional 14,884 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bancorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 7,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 23,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $49.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.45. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $53.48.

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 31.52%. The firm had revenue of $124.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.45 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TBBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

