Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $480,000 Stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth $1,627,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,911,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,440,000 after purchasing an additional 482,235 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 187,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 99,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,073,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,400,000 after purchasing an additional 825,570 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

NYSE CWK opened at $12.36 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 309.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.96.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

