Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $523,000 Position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 18,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 16,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BROS shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 426,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $13,485,486.69. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 467,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,732.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 426,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $13,485,486.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 467,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,732.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 167,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,287,154.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 467,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,764,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 624,116 shares of company stock valued at $19,730,335 over the last ninety days. 46.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BROS opened at $31.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.32. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.49.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $324.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

