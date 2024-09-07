Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Triumph Financial were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Triumph Financial by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Triumph Financial during the first quarter worth about $443,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Financial during the second quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Triumph Financial by 95.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 4,598 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $401,267.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Triumph Financial news, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 6,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $498,880.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,814.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 4,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $401,267.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Triumph Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TFIN opened at $78.86 on Friday. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $95.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 60.20 and a beta of 1.20.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $124.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.43 million. Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 6.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Triumph Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

