Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,198 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 1,026.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 34.0% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 149,365 shares during the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 154.7% in the second quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 232,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 141,145 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 15.4% in the second quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 18,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 283.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 67,750 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $46,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,219,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,585,345.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $46,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,219,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,585,345.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Blanks sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $226,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 324,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,012.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,770 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Stock Down 2.9 %

ARDX stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.99. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $10.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $73.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.03 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 31.02% and a negative return on equity of 39.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 228.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on ARDX shares. Piper Sandler lowered Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Ardelyx from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

About Ardelyx

(Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

