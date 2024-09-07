Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,855 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,635 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,736,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 954,663 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $29,738,000 after purchasing an additional 81,684 shares in the last quarter.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of FL stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.68 and a 1 year high of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Foot Locker from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com lowered Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Foot Locker from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 246,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $8,129,955.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,146,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,047,395.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 787,566 shares of company stock valued at $26,090,866. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

