Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,272 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Verint Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,367,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,239,000 after purchasing an additional 185,105 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,172,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Verint Systems by 23.3% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 968,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,099,000 after purchasing an additional 182,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,601,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Verint Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,663,000 after purchasing an additional 24,952 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $12,660,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 609,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,585,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $12,660,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 609,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,585,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $161,662.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Verint Systems from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Verint Systems from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

Verint Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $26.21 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $38.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.46 and its 200 day moving average is $31.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 54.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Verint Systems had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $210.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Verint Systems Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

