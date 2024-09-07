Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 4,262 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,656 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,209,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,702,000 after acquiring an additional 33,759 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 54.9% during the second quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 16,082 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 451.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter worth $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:FCF opened at $16.54 on Friday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.36.

First Commonwealth Financial Announces Dividend

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.34 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

