Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 4,520 Shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Borr Drilling were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Borr Drilling by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Borr Drilling by 31,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Borr Drilling in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Borr Drilling in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Borr Drilling in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BORR opened at $5.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Borr Drilling Limited has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $7.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Borr Drilling’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

